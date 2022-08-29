Search continues for Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin's killer

Authorities said Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin had just left his favorite restaurant with dinner for his family when he was shot and killed.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deputy constable was gunned down while he was picking up dinner for his family, and now, the search is on for his killer.

Sources told KHOU 11 News that Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin had just left his favorite restaurant with dinner for his family when he was killed. They said Ursin was not in uniform and was in his own car when he was shot and killed on his way home.

“It’s pretty tragic when you see just the humanity of it ... picking up food for his family and then a critical, horrible incident happens by some cowards," President of the Harris County Deputies' Organization David Cuevas said.

On Sunday around 6:30 p.m., Ursin was shot and killed while he was driving on Madera Run Parkway in Atascocita.

“From what I was told, he went to pick up dinner and he stayed gone for a while, and I guess they (his family) went out looking for him after he didn’t return," Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton said.

Eagleton said Ursin's family eventually found the crash scene.

“They (responding officers) didn’t know he was a deputy until his wife showed up and let them know he was a deputy," Eagleton said.

The 37-year-old deputy spent the last six years on the force. The Channelview native served as a toll road deputy, a school resource officer and was currently an environmental crimes investigator.

At the crime scene, investigators collected shell casings and surveillance video. The only description of the suspect’s vehicle is a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows.

“It’s really important as a community we come together and find out who committed this heinous crime because it was our deputy this time ... it could be somebody else next," Cuevas said.

As for a motive, investigators said they aren’t ruling out road rage and are currently re-tracing Ursin’s drive. They are asking anyone with information to call in tips to HCSO at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).