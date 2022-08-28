Man killed in Atascocita area believed to be member of local law enforcement agency

Authorities hope someone saw something and will come forward with information about a deadly shooting near Lake Houston.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are hoping someone saw something and will come forward with information about a deadly shooting in the Atascocita area on Sunday.

It happened on Madera Run Parkway near Lake Houston. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said investigators believe the victim was a member of a local law enforcement agency.

Gonzalez tweeted about the shooting around 8 p.m. and said someone fired shots at a dark-colored newer model sedan. The man driving the car, who's believed to be 37 years old, was shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gonzalez later tweeted that the identity of the victim has not been released because investigators were working to notify his family members. He also asked residents in The Groves neighborhood with video surveillance cameras to review footage to see if they can see anything.

Gonzalez said the suspect vehicle in the shooting left the scene eastbound on Madera Run Parkway and then turned northbound on Olympic National Drive. He said investigators believe the shots were fired as the vehicles were in front of West Lake Middle School.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCSO at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).