Condolences pour in for off-duty Precinct 3 deputy constable killed while picking up food for family

The 37-year-old deputy constable was off duty and picking up dinner for his family when someone shot and killed him in northeast Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Officials are sharing their condolences for a Harris County Precinct 3 deputy constable after he was shot and killed Sunday evening while picking up dinner for his family.

Deputy Constable Omar Ursin, 37, was off duty and picking up dinner for his family when someone shot and killed him while he was driving on Madera Run Parkway near Lake Houston.

Ursin was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“It is with heavy hearts and utter disbelief that we share the tragic news of the senseless murder of one of our own, Deputy Omar Ursin,” Eagleton said in a post on social media. “We ask that you pray for Deputy Omar Ursin’s family, friends and all of us who are devastated by the loss of our brother. Rest in Peace Deputy Ursin, we’ve got it from here.”

Homicide detectives still aren't sure why Ursin was targeted. Now, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is asking residents in The Groves neighborhood to review footage on their surveillance cameras to see if it can help their investigation.

Gonzalez said the vehicle connected to the shooting left the scene heading eastbound on Madera Run Parkway and then turned northbound on Olympic National Drive. He said investigators believe the shots were fired as the vehicles were in front of West Lake Middle School.

Ursin's body was taken to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday. Precinct 3 is asking community members to continue praying for Ursin's family during this tragic time.

I join the community in grieving Deputy Omar Ursin’s death. My deepest condolences to his friends and family, including his colleagues in Constable Precinct 3. I’m in touch with Constable Eagleton. We’re seeking leads on the suspect. Please call 713-274-9100 with any information. — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) August 29, 2022

