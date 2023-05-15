Carjackers snap selfies before stealing guy's truck at gunpoint,, Houston police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to identify three guys who they say stole a man's truck at gunpoint after he was kind enough to give them a ride.
The victim said he stopped at a convenience store on Bellfort in southwest Houston around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. Three guys he'd seen around the area asked him for a ride to a nearby apartment complex.
When they arrived at the complex at 5050 Sunflower St., the man said all three guys pulled out guns and forced him to get out of the truck. They drove off in his 2002 black Ford Ranger, which still hasn't been recovered.
HPD released surveillance video of the suspects posing for selfies and they're hoping someone will recognize them. You can see them in the video below.
The suspect in the red beanie was wearing an ankle monitor.
Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment. Tips can also be submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.