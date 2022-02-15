Video: Armed robbers ambush victims outside southwest Houston bar

Houston police are trying to identify the suspects who held three men at gunpoint and robbed them at a bar on South Wilcrest.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for two suspects who robbed three men outside a southwest Houston bar back in October 2021.

The victims were talking in the Five Nine Bar & Lounge's parking lot in the 11786 block of South Wilcrest around 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, October 26.

The armed suspects ambushed them and forced all three of them to the ground at gunpoint.

Police say the robbers went through the victims' pockets and took their wallets and cell phones before running off on foot.

Thankfully, the victims weren't hurt, just shaken up.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.