2 stabbed when high school fight about girls carries over to nearby Katy park, officials say

KATY, Texas — Four people were hurt Monday during a fight at a park in Katy, according to Harris County Precinct 5 authorities.
The fight broke out at a park in the 1800 block of Katyland Drive, which is close to Katy ISD's Legacy and Rhodes stadiums.
Authorities said two of the victims were stabbed and were taken to hospitals via Life Flight. Officials believe one of the stabbing victims is 18 and the other appears to be a juvenile.
Authorities said the suspect was taken into custody and was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another victim was taken to a hospital via ambulance.
According to Precinct 5 authorities, the fight started at Paetow High School and ended at the park.
Authorities said the students got into a fight over girls. According to investigators, they also took bats to the park and damaged vehicles.
Harris County Precinct 5 is leading the investigation and the Harris County Sheriff's Office is assisting.
Katy ISD released the following statement:
"Katy ISD police and local law enforcement are actively investigating an altercation that took place at a Harris County park following school dismissal today. At this time, multiple students are believed to have been involved in the altercation. Campus and District administration are working closely with law enforcement to complete a thorough investigation. Anyone determined to have been involved in the incident will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct and Discipline Management Plan, as well as be subject to any potential criminal consequences. Out of an abundance of caution additional Katy ISD police will also be assigned to patrol the area until the investigation has been completed."