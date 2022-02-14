2 stabbed when high school fight about girls carries over to nearby Katy park, officials say

Harris County Precinct 5 authorities said two victims were stabbed and taken to area hospitals via Life Flight.

KATY, Texas — Four people were hurt Monday during a fight at a park in Katy, according to Harris County Precinct 5 authorities.

The fight broke out at a park in the 1800 block of Katyland Drive, which is close to Katy ISD's Legacy and Rhodes stadiums.

Authorities said two of the victims were stabbed and were taken to hospitals via Life Flight. Officials believe one of the stabbing victims is 18 and the other appears to be a juvenile.

Authorities said the suspect was taken into custody and was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another victim was taken to a hospital via ambulance.

According to Precinct 5 authorities, the fight started at Paetow High School and ended at the park.

Authorities said the students got into a fight over girls. According to investigators, they also took bats to the park and damaged vehicles.

Pct 5 deputies responded to a call for service in reference to a large school fight at Beckendorff Park (outside school grounds) at 1815 Katyland Dr. Several juveniles have been stabbed. At least two have been transported by Lifeflight. No other details at this time. HCSO (1/2) — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 14, 2022

Harris County Precinct 5 is leading the investigation and the Harris County Sheriff's Office is assisting.

Katy ISD released the following statement: