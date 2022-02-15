HFD: Man dies after being rescued from 'suspicious' house fire

Arson and homicide investigators are on the scene and a person of interest is in custody after a man died in the house fire.

HOUSTON — A man is dead after being pulled from a suspicious house fire early Tuesday, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the house in the 3700 block of Ward Street at around 3:15 a.m. when they saw heavy smoke and some flames coming from a house.

Crews were alerted to a homeowner who was trapped inside. The man was located and rescued, then taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, HFD said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but firefighters said the cause of the fire is suspicious and that it started in the living room.

Houston police said a young man was renting a room at the house and that he was having issues with the homeowner.

HPD said they were called out to the home several times this week by both parties, with the homeowner asking for help evicting his roommate.

The roommate was named a person of interest by police, and he is currently in custody and being questioned in connection with the deadly fire.

