Body of slain deputy escorted to Tomball funeral home

Members of several Houston-area law enforcement agencies helped escort the body of slain deputy Kareem Atkins to a funeral home in Tomball.

HOUSTON — The body of a Precinct 4 deputy who was shot to death was escorted to a funeral home in Tomball on Sunday.

Deputy Kareem Atkins, 30, was shot to death while he was working at a bar off the North Freeway on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement officials with several Houston-area agencies took part in the procession from the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office to a Tomball funeral home.

Bystanders paid their respects along the way.

What happened

Atkins and two other deputies were working an extra job at a bar in the 4400 block of the North Freeway, near Crosstimbers Street. Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said they were ambushed just after 2 a.m. when they were alerted to a possible robbery in the parking lot.

Atkins and deputy Darrell Garrett were arresting a suspect when a shooter opened fire on them from behind a vehicle, according to investigators. Both deputies were shot and deputy Juqaim Barthen rushed over when he heard the gunshots. He was also immediately shot, according to authorities. It's unclear if any of them were able to return fire.

The men and women of Constable Mark Herman’s office are providing a dignified transfer for Deputy Kareem Atkins from the Institute of Forensic Sciences to the Klein Funeral Home. pic.twitter.com/dBxiPFpdc5 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) October 17, 2021

According to authorities, Garrett, 28, was shot in the back and Barthen, 26, was shot in the foot.

The shooter has not been identified.

Atkins' history

Atkins had been working with Precinct 4 since January 2019.

Herman said Atkins had just returned from paternity leave. He leaves behind his 6-month-old son, 2-year-old daughter and wife.

How to help