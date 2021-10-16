'Too many funerals for police officers' | President Biden mourns loss of Pct. 4 deputy shot, killed

Deputy constable Kareem Atkins was shot and killed while working an extra security job in north Houston. Two other deputies were also shot.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Lately, it appears the Houston area is spending each month mourning the loss of a law enforcement officer who took an oath to protect and serve.

This month, it's Precinct 4 Deputy constable Kareem Atkins. He was shot and killed early Saturday morning while working an extra job security job in north Houston, according to police. Two other deputies were also shot at this scene, Deputy Darrell Garret, 28, and Deputy Juqaim Barthen, 26.

President Biden addressed Saturday morning's shooting while speaking at the 40th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.

“As I was preparing these remarks earlier this morning, in Houston, one deputy killed and two wounded,” Biden said. "I've spoken too many times. Too many funerals for police officers. Too many funerals for brave servants who kept us safe."

Biden then addressed Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, who was present at the memorial service, and spoke on the number of Houston police who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

"Seven Houston police officers in his department were killed in the line of duty since 2019," Biden told the crowd. "Chief, I'm here for you, pal."

Last month, the Houston Police Department buried one of their own after Senior Police Officer William "Bill" Jeffrey was shot and killed while trying to serve an arrest warrant. HPD Sgt. Michael Vance was also shot at this scene.

Community mourns Pct. 4 deputy constables shot

Just hours after news broke that three Pct. 4 deputy constables were shot, one of them killed, several law enforcement agencies extended their condolences to the department and deputies' families.

"Our hearts are heavy as we extend our condolences to @Pct4Constable. They tragically lost one deputy & two more are injured after being shot early this morning," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

The Waller County Sheriff Office also extended its condolences as well as Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena.

"Another tragic day in our city," Pena wrote on Twitter.

