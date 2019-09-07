HOUSTON — Police hope someone will recognize the man accused of felony criminal mischief outside a Houston business recently.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department said it was April 26 when a man damaged a Jesus statue that was in front of a business in the 2400 block of S. Dairy Ashford Road.

Police said surveillance video showed the man grabbing the statue's head before eventually knocking it over. The stone statue broke when it hit the ground.

The suspect fled on foot.

Police described the suspect as a black male, 28 to 32 years old, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

The statue's value was estimated to be $8,000.

Call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or visit www.crime-stoppers.org if you have any information about this crime.

