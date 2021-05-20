HOUSTON — Deputies looking for a possible gunshot victim found a marijuana grow house instead, according to the Harris County Sherriff’s Office.
Captain J. Shannon tweeted the discovery was made late Wednesday night north of Houston.
The county’s Shot Spotter system, which automatically detects gunfire, sent an alert to dispatchers for the area near Warwick and Hardy.
Deputies responded to the neighborhood and were searching for any possible victims when they allegedly found a marijuana grow house and other narcotics.
Two people were detained, said Shannon.
Investigators were called to the scene and continue to process the evidence.
The sheriff’s office has not indicated a cause or motive for the reported gunfire, nor did they say any victims were actually found.