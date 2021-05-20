The county’s Shot Spotter system, which automatically detects gunfire, sent out an alert for the area near Warwick and Hardy late Wednesday.

HOUSTON — Deputies looking for a possible gunshot victim found a marijuana grow house instead, according to the Harris County Sherriff’s Office.

Captain J. Shannon tweeted the discovery was made late Wednesday night north of Houston.

District 2 responded to a gunshot detected by the Shot Spotter system at Warwick and Hardy. They located a suspect & did a sweep for victims when they found a Marijuana grow house and other narcotics. 2 suspects are detained and investigators are on scene. pic.twitter.com/Y95yEgbfwr — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) May 20, 2021

Deputies responded to the neighborhood and were searching for any possible victims when they allegedly found a marijuana grow house and other narcotics.

Two people were detained, said Shannon.

Investigators were called to the scene and continue to process the evidence.