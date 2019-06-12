HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested what they're calling a serial burglary suspect who they say is connected to 48 cases in southwest Houston.

Police say the suspect -- identified as Jose Ledzma-Sierra -- burglarized dozens businesses near Harwen and Hillcroft, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damages.

Police investigators say Ledzma-Sierra would survey a property on his bike, throw a rock through the window, then wait to see if police would investigate.

If they wouldn't, investigators said Ledzma-Sierra would enter the property and take money from the cash register.

Surveillance video helped identify and place Ledzma-Sierra at the scene of a number of the burglaries, police said.

Ledzma-Sierra was caught in the act, Houston police said, and arrested. He was charged with three counts of burglary of a building. He has two prior burglary arrests, police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

