FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Deputies have responded to a home in the Katy area where a pickup truck crashed through a home.

The incident happened Thursday morning in the 2800 block of Stableview Court, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Photos tweeted by deputies show the Ford pickup went through the home, taking out most of the first floor and apparently causing damage to the second.

Truck crashes through home in Fort Bend County

FBCSO

The pickup didn't stop until it hit a tree. It appeared the truck went through a fence in the backyard before going into the backside of the home and out the front.

Deputies said no one was home at the time of the incident, which remains under investigation.

Deputies said the driver was arrested for attempting to flee the scene.

