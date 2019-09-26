SPRING, Texas — A 16-year-old has died after he was accidentally shot by his brother Wednesday night in Spring.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Rayford Road. Deputies said the teen and his brother were visiting a friend when the brother was handling a firearm.

Deputies said the weapon discharged through the bathroom door where the teen was and struck him in the torso. He was taken to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands where he later died.

MCSO and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

