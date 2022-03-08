Multiple people report pellet gun shootings to Galveston police

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police are trying to track down the suspects who've been shooting at people with pellet guns all over the island.
They say calls started coming in just after 8 p.m. Tuesday from multiple locations.
Multiple people were hit, according to police, but only a couple of them went to UTMB by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
One of the victims shot was reportedly a man who was shot in the back while pushing a stroller along The Seawall near 25th Street. It's not clear if he was one of the patients treated at UTMB.
Witnesses told officers the suspects were in a beige SUV and appeared to be juveniles.
No arrests had been made at last check.
"There is no current danger to the public," GPD said in a statement.
The Galveston Police Department is asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact them at 409-765-3702.
Information about this incident can also be given anonymously by calling Galveston Crimes Stoppers at 409-765-8477.
Check back for updates on this developing story.