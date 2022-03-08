x
Crime

Multiple people report pellet gun shootings to Galveston police

Witnesses told officers the suspects were in a beige SUV and appeared to be juveniles.

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police are trying to track down the suspects who've been shooting at people with pellet guns all over the island. 

They say calls started coming in just after 8 p.m. Tuesday from multiple locations. 

Multiple people were hit, according to police, but only a couple of them went to UTMB by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. 

One of the victims shot was reportedly a man who was shot in the back while  pushing a stroller along The Seawall near 25th Street. It's not clear if he was one of the patients treated at UTMB. 

No arrests had been made at last check. 

"There is no current danger to the public," GPD said in a statement.

The Galveston Police Department is asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact them at 409-765-3702.

Information about this incident can also be given anonymously by calling Galveston Crimes Stoppers at 409-765-8477.  

Check back for updates on this developing story.

