Two teens arrested after 16-year-old found dead inside vehicle in E. Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two teenagers were arrested after a 16-year-old was found shot to death inside a vehicle in east Harris County.

Their identities will not be released because they are juveniles, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they are 15 and 16.

The shooting happened Monday in the 14600 block of Force Street.

Gonzalez said the victim was shot and killed after visiting a friend. The two suspects reportedly knew the victim and it's believed they had issues in the past, Gonzalez said.

The two teenage suspects have been charged with murder in this case.