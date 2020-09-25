One shot, 2 stabbed during bar fight in the Heights

This is an ongoing investigation.

HOUSTON — One person was shot and two others were stabbed overnight Friday during a bar fight in the Heights.

The condition of the stabbing victims is unknown, but the gunshot victim is stable, according to Houston police.

The fight broke out between two groups of people at about 1:30 a.m. at Main Street Tap & Grill in the 4000 block of N Main Street.

The fight was pushed outside of the bar where the stabbing and shooting happened, police said.

Our crew on scene captured a man detained in the back of a police car, but it is unclear if he was taken into custody.

