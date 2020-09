The children were flown to local hospitals in unknown condition.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was killed and two children were injured in a crash Thursday night, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office authorities.

An investigation is ongoing.

The crash happened near the intersection of Swords Creek Road and TC Jester Boulevard, which is in the Greenspoint area.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but photos from the scene showed an SUV with extensive damage to its back-left quarter panel and a car with extensive damage to its front end.

