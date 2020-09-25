Driver dead after crashing into bridge pillar in downtown Houston

Witnesses told police the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

HOUSTON — A driver is dead after crashing into a pillar supporting the Gulf Freeway in downtown Houston.

This happened overnight Friday at about 12:54 a.m. in the 500 block of W Dallas Street.

According to Houston police, the driver -- who was alone in the car -- may have been unfamiliar with the area and accidentally went through an intersection before slamming into one of the pillars on the interstate.

It is unclear if intoxication played a role in this deadly crash, but it is being investigated.

Check back for any updates.