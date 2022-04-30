x
Off-duty Aldine ISD police captain tries to thwart downtown car thieves

The off-duty captain opened fire on the thieves as they sped toward him in a Preston Street parking garage, authorities said.

HOUSTON — A report about a suspicious vehicle ended early Saturday with a brazen SUV theft and one shot fired by an off-duty police captain, authorities said.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 700 block of Preston Street.

Security personnel alerted the captain to a suspicious vehicle in the building's parking garage, according to Houston police.

Then the captain confronted the suspects stealing an SUV, they sped toward him, and that's when he fired once at the vehicle, police said.

The suspects got away in the stolen SUV and the vehicle they arrived in, and it wasn't clear if the fired shot hit anybody or the vehicle.

There was no word on the suspects' descriptions or what kind of SUV was stolen.

Houston police are still investigating.

