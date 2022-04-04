Man shot by off-duty police officer at apartment complex in Pasadena, police say

The off-duty sergeant is a member of the Hitchcock Police Department.

PASADENA, Texas — A man was shot by an off-duty officer at an apartment complex Monday morning just before 5 a.m., according to the Pasadena Police Department.

The incident happened Monday morning at the Parkside Place Apartments located at 3101 Spencer Highway in Pasadena.

Police said the off-duty officer was on his way to work when he observed a suspicious man in the parking lot.

The suspect then confronted the officer and pointed a gun at him, according to police.

The officer pulled out a weapon and fired at least once, hitting the suspect. Police said the injuries to the suspect are considered non-life threatening.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.