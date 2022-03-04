Off-duty New Caney ISD officer injured attempting to stop suspected catalytic converter thieves, deputies say

HCSO says two officers were attempting to stop three suspects who were possibly trying to steal a catalytic converter off a truck.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday outside of the ShowBiz Cinemas at 4811 Canyon Lakes Trace Drive in northeast Harris County.

Sgt. Beall says that two off-duty officers with the school district were working an extra job at the movie theater when a customer told the officers some suspects appeared to stealing a catalytic converter off a truck.

The officers went to the parking lot and confronted three male suspects who were in their vehicle, when Beall says they accelerated towards the officers and tried to run them over.

Officers then started shooting at the vehicle before the suspects got away, Beall said.

The injured officer sustained a minor injury to his leg. Beall says he may have been hit with a ricocheting bullet. He was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

Beall says the suspects got away in a silver sedan with a sunroof and rear spoiler that may have several bullet holes in it and maybe two flat tires.

HCSO Homicide says they have viewed surveillance footage of the incident, but won't have access to all of it from the area until Monday.