Woman arrested after fight at Nimitz High School, district says

Video circulating around social media shows a fight involving the woman and students.

ALDINE, Texas — A woman was arrested after a fight at Nimitz High School Wednesday.

Video circulating on social media shows the fight, which appeared to happen inside an office. Aldine ISD said they are aware of the "deeply disturbing video" that involved an adult woman and students.

The woman was arrested and charged with assault bodily injury. It's not known if any students were punished for their involvement.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

Aldine ISD said it takes violent behavior against students and staff seriously.

"The district will use all of its resources to prosecute any individuals who exhibit inappropriate and violent behavior to the fullest extent of the law. The safety and security of our students and staff will continue to be Aldine ISD’s top priority."