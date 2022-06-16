New surveillance video released of suspect's vehicle connected to child shot, killed while lying in bed

Investigators still have not been able to identify a suspect in this shooting.

Investigators still have not been able to identify a suspect in this shooting and are asking for the public's help.

This happened on Sunday at about 10:45 p.m. in the 13800 block of McNair Street.

Investigators said Paul Vasquez was in bed when someone from outside fired several shots into his mobile home. Paul's two brothers and their mother were in the house at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

The suspect or suspects got away in what deputies suspect was a silver or gray four-door sedan, possibly a KIA Optima.

On Monday, HCSO released photos of the vehicle with hopes someone may recognize it. Deputies said the vehicle has extensive damage to the front passenger side and has a spare, front passenger wheel.

It's not clear if this was a targeted or random shooting.

If you recognize this vehicle or have any other information about this case, please contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. To be eligible for the reward, you must submit tips directly to Crime Stoppers. You can also submit tips online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.