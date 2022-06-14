HCSO releases photos of vehicle suspected in deadly drive-by shooting of 7-year-old boy

Detectives say someone in a damaged white or gray 4-door sedan, possibly a KIA Optima, fired multiple shots into the victim's home in east Harris County late Sunday.

HOUSTON — Detectives may have a break in the drive-by shooting that left a 7-year-old child dead over the weekend.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office released photos of the vehicle they say the suspect or suspects were in.

Paul Vasquez was shot and killed while lying i n his bed in east Harris County Sunday around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

HCSO investigators say someone in a white or gray four-door sedan, possibly a KIA Optima, fired multiple shots into the victim's home in east Harris County late Sunday.

The vehicle has extensive front-end damage along the passenger side hood to the bottom fender.

The boy told his mother he'd been shot before he collapsed.

“He was in his bed in his bedroom. His bedroom was in front the trailer home where the gunfire struck the trailer home,” HCSO Sgt. Jason Brown said.

He was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest but he didn't survive.

The victim's mother and two older brothers were also inside the trailer home in the 13800 block of McNair Street, just north of the East Freeway. They weren't injured.

It's not clear if one of them was the target or if the shooting was random.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and investigators have identified no suspects at this time.

If you recognize this vehicle or have any other information about this case, please contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

They may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. To be eligible for the reward, you must submit tips directly to Crime Stoppers.

They can also be submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.