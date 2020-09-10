MS-13 gang members charged with machete murder in Houston, FBI says

They beat the victim to death with a baseball bat and machete to impress fellow gang members, according to the FBI.

HOUSTON — Two MS-13 gang members faced a federal judge in Houston Friday on charges of murder and racketeering.

Walter Chicas-Garcia and Jimmy Villalobos-Gomez, both 23, are high-ranking members of the Mara Salvatrucha, aka MS-13, gang, according to federal investigators.

The Salvadoran nationals are accused of beating a man to death with a baseball bat and machete in July.

Investigators say they did it to “increase their position” in the violent international street gang.

If convicted, they face up to life in federal prison or the possibility of death.

The FBI, Homeland Security investigators and the Houston Police Department conducted the investigation.