Two more suspects charged with murder of young woman with cerebral palsy

Three men are now charged with the shooting death of 20-year-old Sierra Rhodd.

HOUSTON — Two more suspects are facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of Sierra Rhodd.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies arrested 25-year-old Jason Cisneros on Thursday

Austin McCalla, 25, was arrested Wednesday night and remains jailed on a $250,000 bond.

Investigators said McCalla is the boyfriend of an 18-year-old woman who was initially charged in the case. Her murder charge was dropped when a judge ruled the Harris County DA’s Office didn’t have enough evidence.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Editor's note: The video above originally aired on September 14, the night of the murder.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andre Colson, 26, was arrested last weekend and charged with Rhodd’s murder.

Rhodd, 20, had cerebral palsy and was shot and killed last month while lying in bed in her family's Cypress-area home.

No one else was hurt when multiple shooters opened fired on the home.

"She didn’t deserve to go like this. She had so much and never hurt anybody. Always worried about how everyone else felt," her father Michael Rhodd said the night of the murder.

Investigators believe the killers were after Rhodd’s 15-year-old brother.

After a vigil for Sierra a few days later, her father, Michael Rhodd, was shot and killed by his father-in-law during an altercation.

The father-in-law claimed self-defense.