Investigators think accused killer's tattoos could help them determine motive in shooting

Aaron Grant, a former Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputy, has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting last month.

According to court documents, Aaron Grant shot and killed Jesse Metzger who was riding a motorcycle along the North Freeway. According to investigators, the shooting happened just after midnight on Jan. 27.

Authorities said Metzger, 32, had just left a nearby Bombshells when he called his friends and told them he was being followed by a white Jeep and he had been shot. That's when they told authorities the call disconnected.

Investigators said Metzger's friends drove around looking for him and found him in the parking lot of the Home Depot on Cypresswood at I-45. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After digging through surveillance video and other evidence, Grant, 36, was arrested last weekend and charged with murder. He appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday.

Initially, investigators thought Grant shot Metzger in a road rage incident, but after some digging, authorities said they think it might have been violence between two motorcycle clubs.

Investigators said they're reviewing Grant's tattoos as part of the evidence. A 666 tattoo is visible on Grant's neck and he also has a Confederate flag on his arm. They think he could be a member of the Beast Motorcycle club. Prosecutors asked the judge if they could take photos of his tattoos.

“He has tattoos. It’s not anything different than I see all the time ... lots of people have tattoos. For me, it’s not anything out of the ordinary,” Grant's attorney, Joe Wells, said.

His bond was set at $200,000 and as part of the conditions of his bond, he was ordered not to have contact with three motorcycle clubs. Investigators believe Metzger was part of one of those clubs.