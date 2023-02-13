Man charged with murder in connection with deadly road rage shooting last month, court documents say

Investigators said Aaron Grant shot and killed Jesse Metzger during an incident on the North Freeway on Jan. 27.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man has been charged with murder in connection with a road rage shooting that happened last month.

According to court documents, Aaron Grant, 36, shot and killed Jesse Metzger, 31, who was riding a motorcycle on the North Freeway on Jan. 27.

According to investigators, it happened just after midnight when deputies were flagged down in reference to a possible motorcycle crash in the Home Depot parking lot near Cypresswood Drive. They soon realized that Metzger had actually been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators spoke to some of Metzger's friends who told them they had just had dinner with him at a nearby restaurant.

After leaving the restaurant, Metzger called his friends and told them he was being followed by a white Jeep and he had been shot, authorities said. That's when they told authorities said the call disconnected.

Investigators said Metzger's friends drove around looking for him and found him in the Home Depot parking lot.