Man killed in possible road rage shooting in Spring, deputies say

SPRING, Texas — A man was found dead in the parking lot of a Home Depot in north Harris County after a possible road rage shooting, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

We're told Precinct 4 deputies were flagged down at the Home Depot along the North Freeway near Holzwarth Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

They believed they were responding to a crash involving a motorcycle, but when paramedics arrived, they realized the motorcycle rider had actually been shot. Investigators said the man and his friends were eating at a nearby restaurant.

He called his friends after leaving to say he believed he was being followed by a white Jeep Cherokee. That's when his friends eventually found him in the parking lot of Home Depot.

"At his point, we believe the victim may have been involved in a road rage incident," HCSO Sgt. Greg Pinkins said.

Deputies said the 31-year-old man died at the scene. His friends said there was no type of argument or anything at the restaurant. An investigation is ongoing.