1 dead, 1 injured in motel shooting, police say

Details are limited, but police say one person is dead and another was transported to the hospital after the shooting.

HOUSTON — One person is dead and another person was injured following a shooting at a motel in southeast Houston, according to police.

The Houston Police Department says the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Monday at the Diamond Inn at 8920 Gulf Freeway.

Details are limited at this time, but police say one person was dead on scene. A second person was shot in the arm and transported to the hospital.

The condition of the injured individual is not known at this time.

Police say they're unsure if the injured person was someone involved in the altercation or an innocent bystander.

Homicide is still investigating the scene.