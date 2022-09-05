1 dead, several in critical condition after head-on crash on Highway 75, DPS says

Texas DPS says eight people were involved in the crash on Highway 75 on Sunday.

WALKER COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and several others are in critical condition after a head-on crash in Walker County, according to Texas DPS.

Eight people were confirmed involved in the crash that happened Sunday on State Highway 75 near Mitchell Cemetery Road, just outside of Huntsville.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a Chevy pickup and a Chevy Malibu off the road with heavy front end damage.

Investigators say the front seat passenger of the Malibu was killed. The driver and the two kids in the back seat were airlifted to the hospital.

The pickup driver along with a pregnant woman in the front seat were also flown to the hospital. Another adult and a child in the back seat of the truck were taken to the hospital as well, according to DPS.

Witnesses say the pickup was heading southbound when a left rear tire blew out, allegedly causing the truck to go across traffic and hit the Malibu head-on.

DPS is currently still investigating the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Several agencies responded to the crash including the Montgomery County Hospital District, North Montgomery Fire Department, Texas Game Wardens and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.