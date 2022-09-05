Fire crews respond to fire at power plant in Fort Bend County

The facility is located at 2500 Y.U. Jones Road in between Greatwood and Sienna. The Houston Fire Department is on the scene as well to assist.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at the WA Parish Power Generating Station in Fort Bend County late Sunday night.

More than four hours later, the scene remains active after the fire started just before midnight. A spokesman for NRG Energy said around 5 a.m. that the fire is mostly under control and that crews are just monitoring for hot spots.

The facility is located at 2500 Y.U. Jones Road just south of Greatwood and west of Sienna. The Houston Fire Department is on the scene as well to assist.

The spokesman said there are no concerns for residents at this time and that all employees are accounted for.

Flames could be seen coming from a building at the facility. The spokesman identified the building as Unit 8, one of the steam-powered plants at the facility.

Along with the flames, steam could be heard being released.

This facility uses coal and gas to produce power. It's one of America’s largest conventional power plants and it's owned and operated by NRG Energy.

It's also the largest power producer for the Houston region. However, the plant has been surrounded by controversy for concerning pollution levels.

Some energy experts predict the power plant's days may be numbered.