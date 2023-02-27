Remains found in Montgomery County confirmed to be body of Felicia Johnson

The 24-year-old woman was from San Diego was last seen in northwest Houston on April 15, 2022.

Johnson, 24, was from San Diego and went missing in northwest Houston in April 2022. Her family believed the search for her body was over once the human remains were found, as the search for her killer remains ongoing.

The remains discovered were sent for DNA and dental record analysis, according to the sheriff's office.

"It is with a heavy heart that we report dental records have confirmed that the human remains are that of missing person Felicia Johnson of California," the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the Johnson family and friends and we hope this brings them some closure."

Felicia's father, Kevin Johnson, says he got a call from Houston police, saying that remains found are believed to be that of his daughter.

"He wouldn't have called me. They wouldn’t have notified me if they didn't think it was her," Kevin Johnson said. "I believe it’s her."

This comes as Montgomery County Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack said a TxDOT worker found possible skeletal remains in Sam Houston National Forest.

"Some jewelry was on the body that was hers," Kevin Johnson said. "We’re just waiting for the dental records to actually have the 100 percent."

Pieces of crime scene tape remained at the scene, serving as a reminder to neighbors of what was found.

“I just saw a bunch of emergency vehicles, most of them were unmarked," neighbor Katie Francis said. "It’s kinda creepy."

She lives at the edge of the Sam Houston National Forest.

“Sometimes there’s garbage bags were people dump stuff like that out, but it’s probably been 30 to 40 years since we heard of them finding anyone else out there," Francis said.

Houston police charged Chukweubuka Nwobodo, 28, in connection with her death. He is charged with murder and tampering with evidence and is still on the run. Lamar Consolidated ISD confirmed Nwobodo graduated from its district in 2011.

A Texas Equusearch volunteer group found Johnson’s purse in Bear Creek Park, close to where Johnson’s family found her phone. Houston police believed Johnson was murdered even before remains believed to be her body were found.

KHOU 11 News dug into the court documents to put together a timeline of events since Johnson's disappearance.

On April 16 at 2:56 a.m., Johnson is last seen at the Intercontinental Hotel in the Medical Center. She gets into an Uber that HPD said was ordered by Nwobodo. Detectives said he responded to an ad Johnson placed online. The Uber took Johnson to Nwobodo’s old address on Windchase. Then, he picked her up and took her to his apartment on South Richmond, according to police.

An hour later, his car is seen on surveillance video leaving the complex, and at 5:12 a.m., Johnson’s phone connects with a cell tower near where her family finds it in Bear Creek Park later that day.

The next two days, HPD said receipts show Nwobodo took out money and purchased supplies. His internet searches included things like “most forested part of Houston.”