Felicia Johnson latest: Dad speaks out for first time after learning daughter was murdered

The California woman went missing on April 16 after taking a trip to Houston for her 24th birthday. The murder suspect is still on the run.

HOUSTON — It’s been two months since police put a face to the man wanted for 24-year-old Felicia Johnson’s murder.

Chukweubuka Nwobdo,28, has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence in Johnson's case.

Nwobdo is still not in custody and Felicia’s body still has not been found.

Felicia's father, Kevin, has been silent since learning his daughter was murdered, but Wednesday he spoke exclusively to KHOU 11 News.

"It was very difficult for me as a father to just know that I’m not going to see my daughter ever again and ever talk to her again,” he said.

It was Kevin's plea to the Houston community that sparked extensive search efforts for Felicia, but the outcome of the search wasn't what he was hoping for.

"I felt like that could have killed me just to find out like that what happened to her and the information," he said. "It was very difficult for me as a father to just know that I’m not going to see my daughter ever again and ever talk to her again."

Court documents revealed Johnson had met Nwobodo on an online escort site. Police say Nwobodo called an Uber to Johnson's hotel in the medical center where she was eventually taken to his apartment.

Investigators say they found DNA matching Felicia's at his apartment and in his car a gun, knife, and shovel.

Kevin said he’s still trying to process the details.

“'I've been dealing with depression, severe PTSD, anxiety, high blood pressure you name it," he told KHOU 11 News.

The investigation went on to find Nwodbo brought cleaning supplies and made internet searches including “how to be a serial killer” and looked for the most forested places in Houston.

Court documents say Houston police pulled Nwodbo over in a traffic stop on May 13 but he was later released.

There are still questions as to why police let him go. He’s been on the run ever since.

"It's been a nightmare, and he's possibly killed again already,” said Kevin.

He said his family is in need of closure and won’t stop until there is justice for Felicia.

"I can't sleep. I can't stop before my daughter is found and this man is found."

The family is looking to raise money to help offer a cash reward for information in the case. A GoFundMe page has been set up.