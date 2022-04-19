MISSING: 24-year-old woman last seen Friday in NW Houston

Police say Felicia Marie Johnson was last seen in the 10300 block of W. Little York on April 15.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department needs your help finding a 24-year-old woman who was last seen Friday, April 15 in northwest Houston.

The woman is identified as Felicia Marie Johnson. She was last seen in the 10300 block of W. Little York Road traveling in an unknown direction.

Police currently do not have a description of her clothing at the time of her disappearance.

Johnson is described as a Black or Black Hispanic woman standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She also has tattoos of roses and a butterfly on the right side of her body.

Anyone with any information on her disappearance is asked to call the Houston Police Patrol at (713) 884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.