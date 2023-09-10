Several Americans among 7 hurt after gunmen attack caravan in Mexican border town

Officials said the shooting happened on the international bridge that spans the Rio Grande and connects Miguel Aleman with Roma, Texas.

MIGUEL ALEMÁN, Tamaulipas — Seven people, including several Americans, were hurt when gunfire erupted at the Texas-Mexico border.

Border Patrol officials told KRGV that the shooting happened Saturday morning in Miguel Aleman on the international bridge that connects the Mexican border city with Roma, Texas.

According to investigators, gunmen approached several vehicles and opened fire. The convoy, which was carrying about 20 people, included American and Mexican citizens.

Border Patrol agents said that victims crossed into Texas to receive medical attention, but didn't reveal the conditions of any of the victims.

Meanwhile, the Mexican government said it would continue to investigate the shooting.

CBS News reported federal authorities in Tamaulipas were prompted to send hundreds of soldiers to the border cities in an effort to reinforce security patrols.

Back in July, the bodies of at least 27 people were found in Reynosa, which is directly across from the Texas town of Hidalgo.

In June, the bodies of at least eight young workers were found in Mexico after officials said they tried to quit their jobs at a call center operated by a violent drug cartel. Officials said the workers were part of a real estate scam that targeted Americans.

Four Americans were also abducted back in March in Matamoros. Two of the four US citizens were killed. The four traveled together from South Carolina so one of them could get a tummy tuck from a doctor.