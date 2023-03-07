Spring Break is approaching and with four Americans just kidnapped across the border, it is important to know what is going on if you plan on taking a trip south.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Travel warnings for Mexico are in the spotlight after four Americans who crossed the border into Matamoros were reportedly kidnapped in broad daylight.

A "Level 4-Do Not Travel" warning, the highest travel warning given by the State Department, is in effect for Tamaulipas state, where Matamoros is located. U.S. government employees have been instructed to avoid the area until further notice.

The reason for the travel warning to Tamaulipas state is crime and kidnapping, according to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Mexico. Officials said organized crime activity-- which can include gun battles, murder, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, forced disappearances, extortion, and sexual assault – is common along the northern border.

"Criminal groups target public and private passenger buses, as well as private automobiles traveling through Tamaulipas, often taking passengers and demanding ransom payments," the warning said.

This warning was first issued in 2022, and officials re-issued warnings March 3, the day four Americans were kidnapped in Matamoros.

"In these areas, local law enforcement has limited capacity to respond to incidents of crime," a statement on the travel advisory said. "Law enforcement capacity is greater in the tri-city area of Tampico, Ciudad Madero, and Altamira, which has a lower rate of violent criminal activity compared to the rest of the state."

Other travel warnings in Mexico include Quintana Roo, where the popular vacation spot Cancun is located. This travel advisory, which is a "Level 2- Exercise Increased Caution" warning, was issued in January after clashes between taxi and Uber drivers in the area.

Violence across Sinaloa has closed in-person consular services at the U.S. Consular Agency in Mazatlán. Sinaloa is classified as "Level 4 – Do Not Travel" as "violent crime is widespread and can occur without warning, affecting access to transportation, airports, utilities, and/or hospitals."

While these three countries have had warnings issued in 2023, several other states have travel advisories stemming from previous years.

Here is a full list of travel warnings in Mexico:

Do Not Travel To:

Reconsider Travel To:

Exercise Increased Caution When Traveling To:

Exercise Normal Precautions When Traveling To:

The State Department strongly warns against traveling to these areas, but did offer some guidance for those who will travel to one of the warned areas:

Be Aware

You are subject to the laws and the legal system of the country you are visiting.

We cannot help you in many high-risk areas. This may be due to a lack of a functioning government, the ineffectiveness or policies of local authorities, armed conflict, or poor governance.

In many countries where the United States does not maintain diplomatic or consular relations, we cannot provide consular services. In countries where the United States has an official protecting power arrangement, limited assistance may be available.

During a crisis in a high-risk area, we may have to rely on local resources to resolve matters. Please refer to our webpage on what we can and cannot do.







Before You Go to a High-Risk Area

After careful consideration, if you decide to go to high-risk areas, we strongly encourage you to: