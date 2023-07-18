Dozens of bodies found by search group in unmarked graves near Mexican border town

The bodies were found in about 20 unmarked graves in Reynosa.

REYNOSA TAMAULIPAS, Mexico City — The bodies of at least 27 people were discovered in the Mexican border town of Reynosa, which is directly across from the Texas town of Hidalgo.

All of the bodies were discovered in unmarked graves by the search group "Colectivo Amor por los Desaparaecidos en Tamaulipas," which loosely translates to Collective Love for the Disappeared in Tamaulipas, whose main goal is to search for missing people.

All of the remains were found across 20 graves within the last four days, according to Edith Gonzalez, one of the group's members. Gonzalez did not give any details about what or who led them to the location of the bodies.

The Tamaulipas Attorney General's Office confirmed to CNN that they are investigating the discovery and working in the area, but that they couldn't comment on the active investigation.

In June, the bodies of at least eight young workers were found in Mexico after officials said they tried to quit their jobs at a call center operated by a violent drug cartel. Officials said the workers were part of a real estate scam that targeted Americans.

The workers were reported missing after they didn't return from work in an office near Guadalajara. Suspicions rose after hacked-up bodies were later found in plastic bags. While their families believed the workers were at a normal call center, the office was actually run by the Jalisco New Generation cartel, known for being Mexico's most violent gang.