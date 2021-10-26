Memorial Park sexual assault update: Terrian Brewer charged, hasn't been arrested

Terrian Leescott Brewer, 30, has not been arrested. He's accused of sexually assaulting a 32-year-old woman at Memorial Park last month.

HOUSTON — Charges have been filed against the man authorities said sexually assaulted and robbed a woman at Memorial Park last month.

Terrian Leescott Brewer, 30, is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, one count of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated kidnapping. He has not been taken into custody.

Initial attack

On Sept. 29 around 11 p.m., the 32-year-old victim was alone on the trails at Memorial Park when Brewer attacked, authorities said.

The woman told authorities that she was running but slowed down to a walking pace to rest. She said Brewer walked past her about 15 feet, turned around and grabbed her by the neck. She said Brewer asked for money and told her he was going to kill her. According to court documents, the woman said Brewer told her that he had a gun and he had killed people for less.

Sexual assault

According to court documents, Brewer led the victim to an unlit trail and sexually assaulted her.

According to court documents, Brewer took the victim to his car and drove to her car, which was about a mile away, court documents said. When they got to her car, Brewer took her cash, credit cards and phone, court documents said.

According to court documents, Brewer used one of the cards to transfer more than $2,000 via Zelle. Brewer also made several transfers to another account, according to court documents. Authorities said Brewer also took her purse and Apple Watch.

The victim told authorities Brewer drove her to a gas station at I-10 and Washington and made her pump and pay for gas. She said he threatened her again and said he would shoot her if she tried to run away.

The victim told authorities Brewer drove her back to the park where her car was parked and sexually assaulted her again.

Getting away

According to court documents, the victim went into a bathroom to clean herself off, and when she came back out, Brewer was gone. She said she saw another man and told him she had been raped. He called 911. The victim used the man's phone to call her friend, who was able to pin the victim's phone, which appeared to be at an apartment complex near the gas station where Brewer forced her to pump gas.

Identifying Brewer

According to court documents, authorities watched the complex over the next couple of days, and on Oct. 13, they found a car that matched the description given by the victim.

The car was registered to a woman who was listed as the victim in a family violence case with the Houston Police Department. Brewer was the suspect in that case.

Prosecutors said the victim positively identified Brewer in a photo array.

Brewer's description

Police said Brewer is Black, about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 225 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Brewer's most recent mugshot is below:

Looking for answers

Prosecutor Johna Stallings said it's an ugly crime that happened at one of Houston's most beautiful parks.

“It’s a very horrific and traumatic crime to have to happen to anyone,” Stallings said. “I believe the charges reflect how serious it is.”

Stallings said Brewer has an extensive criminal history.

"In 2009, he was convicted and spent time in the penitentiary for burglary of a habitation, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault of a family member. ... Several years in prison,” Stallings said. “We would appreciate any and all information about any other situations where this defendant may have hurt anyone.”

Reward