HPD releases sketch of man accused in sexual assault, robbery at Memorial Park

Houston police also shared photos of the suspect's vehicle. If you recognize this man, please call Crimes Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man accused of robbing and sexually assaulting a person at Memorial Park last month.

Investigators released images, including a sketch drawing, of the suspect Wednesday.

They said the man pictured is linked to a sexual assault and robbery that happened about 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 on E. Memorial Loop Drive.

During the attack, police said the man held a sharp object close to the victim's neck and threatened them with a gun.

The suspect then left in a white newer model car. It's unclear what direction they left in.

HPD described the suspect as a man in his 30s to early 40s, standing at 6 feet 3 inches tall with heavy build, possibly weighing around 250 to 280 pounds. He has a face tattoo on his right check bone and more tattoos on his arms, the department said.