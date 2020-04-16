FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Rosenberg police are searching for a man who is accused of killing his estranged wife last night.

Tomas Maldonado, 50, left the scene in the 800 block of San Jacinto Street about 10 p.m. Wednesday. He was driving a red Chevrolet 2500 truck with paper plates (66503A8). The truck was later found off I-10 near Columbus.

Authorities believe he may have family ties in Texas.

Police said Maldonado threatened his estranged wife in days prior to the attack. He also has reportedly made threats against other family members.

Authorities said Maldonado should be considered extremely dangerous.

“Our community has suffered a tragic loss, the victim and family are in our thoughts and prayers. We are working diligently to make sure that Tomas Maldonado is found and is provided an opportunity to answer for what he has done.” Chief White said.

Anyone with information about Maldonado's whereabouts is asked to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477). You can also submit online at http://www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com/.

