SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler man is being held in the Smith County Jail on $1 million bond after being charged with murder.

According to Smith County judicial records, John Edwards Sparks Jr., 18, was booked into jail on Thursday. His bond was set at $1 million.

The arrest comes after Chapel Hill High School senior, Zane Collier, 17, was shot and killed Thursday morning in a driveway in the 4800 block of Holiday Hills Road, off Old Longview Road.

As officials continued their investigation, potential suspects and persons of interest were identified. As a result, evidence was gathered that led Investigators to a residence at 3400 North Northeast Loop 323 in Tyler.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, investigators responded to this residence and executed a search warrant. During the search of the residence, evidence connecting Sparks to the murder was found and he was interviewed about his involvement in this case. Officials say Sparks then confessed to to the murder.

RELATED: Chapel Hill ISD releases statement on senior's shooting death

Facebook

Chapel Hill ISD released the following statement in regards to Collier's death:

We were deeply saddened this morning to hear the news of the passing of one of our students. Mr. Zane Collier was a senior at Chapel Hill High school, set to turn 18 next month. As a father, this is simply unimaginable and my heart goes out to Zane's family.

When our school community experiences a tragedy, such as the loss of a young life, it impacts us all. This is difficult and challenging to process, and we realize that a tragic event such as this can generate high levels of anxiety and distress in students. The District’s crisis team has responded and will be helping to support students and staff as they process their grief. This support will continue as long as necessary.

Our condolences, our thoughts, and our prayers go out to the Collier family and all of Zane's friends. I know that our entire community joins me in expressing condolences.

Sincerely,

Lamond Dean

Superintendent of Schools