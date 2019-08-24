HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man suspected of killing his boss hours after he was fired was taken into custody Friday after an hour and a half standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.

Harris County sheriff deputies believe Jatraveous Williams was involved with the death of Leonard John Ruffer.

Friday afternoon, Precinct 4 deputies responded to Ruffer’s home in the 3600 block of Almondwood Drive in reference to a shooting. When they made entry inside the home, they found Ruffer dead.

Investigators working the scene spoke to witnesses who said Ruffer was in the floor installation business. Witnesses revealed Williams, who is also Ruffer’s neighbor, worked for Ruffer and the two got into an argument Friday morning and Ruffer fired Williams.

Investigators learned Williams was known to carry a pistol and was on bond for an unrelated aggravated assault charge.

While homicide investigators were working the scene, they were contacted by Precinct 6 deputies who said Williams was at a family member’s house on Houston’s eastside. Deputies said the family member agreed to drive Williams to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and stated Williams likely had the murder weapon.

Deputies said while en route to the sheriff’s office, Williams became anxious and pulled out a pistol. The family member pulled into a gas station in the 2000 block of Runnels and called police.

Houston police and sheriff deputies from Precinct 4 and 6 responded to the gas station and after a 90 -minute standoff, Williams surrendered.

HCSO says Williams is in custody and murder charges are pending for Williams.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call HCSO Homicide at 713-274-9100.

