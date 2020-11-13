Suspect on the run after man stabbed several times during argument in SW Houston

Houston police have no details on the suspect at this time.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for any evidence that can help them catch the suspect who stabbed a man several times Thursday in southwest Houston.

This happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of S Gessner Road near a bus stop.

The details surrounding this stabbing are limited at this time, but Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department said the man and the suspect were arguing before the man was stabbed several times.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was able to get away and is still on the run.

Investigators are looking through surveillance video and talking to witnesses to piece together what happened and see if any information can lead them to the suspect involved.

If you have any information that can help police identify the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.