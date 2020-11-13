New charges filed against the man charged with the murder of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios

Robert Soliz is now charged with aggravated assault in an unrelated road rage case and for allegedly beating up a store clerk.

Robert Soliz, 24, faced a judge again Thursday for two aggravated assault charges -- one for an unrelated road rage case and the other for allegedly beating up a store clerk.

In the October road rage case, prosecutors said Soliz was tailing someone he knew from high school.

"At that time he told the defendant 'I am going to pop you.' The victim saw the gun and he feared for his life," prosecutor Katie Sheffer said in court. "He started backing up as fast as he could, and the defendant fired several rounds at his vehicle."

The second incident occurred earlier this year. Prosecutors said Soliz went into a gas station to try and buy cigarettes. When the clerk asked him for an ID, Soliz threw the ID at the clerk and asked to fight him. They were outside fighting when someone pistol-whipped the clerk.

"As the defendant gets into the same Mercedes, he pulls out a gun and points it at the complainant as he is leaving," Sheffer said.

Sheffer argued for a high bond because Soliz belongs to a gang known for extreme violence.

"Experts in this case state that this gang is known for selling drugs and prostitution for underage victims. They commit numerous murders in Houston and Harris County," Sheffer said.

The judge set Soliz's bond at $100,000 on each charge. That's in addition to the $500,000 bond for the murder charge.

Police are still searching for the driver of the truck who was seen talking to Soliz after Sgt. Rios was shot. They're calling him an "extreme person of interest" and want to find him as soon as possible.

Surveillance video of that encounter is below.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Special Investigations Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips online. Police said the person of interest was last seen driving a black Chevy truck.

Funeral arrangements for Rios have been set, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. A viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17 and the memorial service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 18.