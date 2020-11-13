Driver, passenger trapped after crashing Ford Mustang into parked 18-wheelers

Police at the scene said witnesses reported the Mustang was involved in a street race, but no names or charges have been announced.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating an apparent high-speed crash that sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning.

The crash was reported in an industrial part of northwest Houston in the 7600 block of Railhead.

Around 3 a.m. witnesses told police that a Ford Mustang was involved in a street race when the driver lost control and crashed into two parked big rigs. The driver and passenger were trapped in the wreckage and were extricated and rushed to the hospital.

Their conditions are not known at this time.