Man spits in deputy's mouth, face while officers breakup fight between him and woman

Rose Marie Gonzales, 20, and Michael Gonzalez, 27, are both behind bars and facing charges.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and woman are accused of assaulting officers during an overnight disturbance call Monday near the Willowbrook area, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

The suspects have been identified as Rose Marie Gonzales, 20, and Michael Gonzalez, 27. Their relationship hasn’t been confirmed.

It happened about 1:40 a.m. in the 12900 block of Cluster Pine Drive.

Deputies arrived to find the two arguing and physically fighting each other. Officers broke up the fight and tried to detain the them, but the suspects resisted.

They’re accused of assaulting the deputies with closed fists. Investigators said one of the man spit a deputy’s mouth and face.

Both were eventually subdued and charged with assaulting a peace officer.

Rose Marie is being held on a $10,000 bond while Michael’s bond is set at $20,000. He’s also charged with Harassment on a Public Servant.