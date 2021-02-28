HPD: Man shot, killed while trying to get his car back from thief who stole it at gas station

The man was shot and killed during crossfire between the suspect and his friend.

HOUSTON — A man is dead after trying to get his car back from a thief who stole it while he was at a gas station, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police said the man stopped at a Chevron gas station on the Southwest Freeway and while he was there he met up with some friends.

While the man was at the friend's vehicle, a suspect in a red hoodie jumped in his car while he wasn't looking and took off with it, police said.

The man got in his friend's car and they began chasing the suspect in an effort to get the car back. At some point, the suspect stopped and the man was able to get in the passenger side of his vehicle, according to investigators.

The suspect took off again and there was eventually gunfire exchanged between him and the friend in the other vehicle in the 9090 block of Renwick Drive.

During the crossfire, the man was shot in the neck and killed.

The suspect who stole the car ran away after the shooting and is not yet in custody. The friend who shot back at the suspect has been arrested.

Police are trying to investigate which person fired the shot that killed the man trying to get his car back.

