Man and child killed in crash along North Freeway

Vehicular Crimes investigators are headed to the scene of the single-vehicle crash.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and a child were killed in a major crash along the North Freeway in north Harris County Saturday evening.

This happened in the 14700 block of the North Freeway. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said Vehicular Crimes investigators are headed to the scene of the single-vehicle crash.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man appears to be in his 20s while the child appears to be 8 to 10 years old.

A second car was also involved in the crash with a few of the occupants being transported to a local hospital in unknown conditions.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.